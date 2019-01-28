RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for "Leaving Iowa," a warm family vacation comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
Simultaneously hilarious and touching, "Leaving Iowa" offers a toast to parents from the “Greatest Generation” and a roast of their dedication to the road trip. Driving across Iowa, Don relives the vacations he spent as a boy trapped in the family station wagon en route to uninteresting sites. It shifts smoothly from the present to the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood.
Roles are available for three women and three men. Both female and male actors ages 18-60 are needed; actors may play multiple roles. Auditions involve cold readings from the script; prepared pieces are not necessary. However, actors are encouraged to be familiar with the script.
Volunteers are also needed in all technical capacities, including stage management, props, costumes, set building, lights, running crew and ushers. No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer.
Shows run three weekends, March 29-April 14, at Sixth Street Theatre. For more information, to request a script or to arrange an alternate audition date, leave a message for the director at the theater box office, 262-632-6802.
