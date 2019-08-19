{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Geological Society Inc. will hold a Rock, Mineral and Jewelry Sale and Swap from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road. There is no admission fee.

There will be vendors set up outside and inside, so this is a rain or shine event. There will be fossils, gems, minerals, decorative items and jewelry from all over the world. The public can also bring in items from their own collections to swap. Some of the proceeds go back to the nonprofit club and some go to a scholarship fund. Rock identification will be available. Also for sale will be Racine's very own Racine marine agates. The public can learn why they are special and only found in Racine.

A bake sale and silent auction will be held, and many items will be for sale from the private collections of club members.

