RACINE — Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., is schedule to host the third annual Full Steam Ahead event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4.
This spectacle of large-scale printing uses a steamroller as a makeshift press. RAM Artist Fellowship recipients Lisa Bigalke and Amy Misurellis Sorensen, along with other regional printmakers, will use the unusual process to make massive prints that would be otherwise impossible to create.
Visitors are invited to watch the giant prints become reality and interact with the 2019 team of artists, which includes Lisa Bigalke, Tricia Blasko, Maureen Fritchen, William Greider, Diane Levesque, Derek Mason, Michael Nitsch, Gabby Schmitt, Amy Misurelli Sorensen, Jeremy Topchefski, Chad Tuura and Anthony Weber.
This unique experience celebrates one of the oldest forms of printing, relief printmaking, in which the image is printed from the raised portions of a carved, etched or cast block. In this case, the process will be much like using a giant rubber stamp. Many of the huge prints resulting from the steamroller press will be available for sale.
Press on Wheels created by Kenosha’s Center for Collaborative Research and the museum’s own RAM on the Road will be at the event leading kids hands-on art activities throughout the day, offering direct experience with printmaking on a smaller scale.
To keep the motorized transportation theme rolling, regional food trucks will offer a variety of cuisine from noon to 4 p.m.
