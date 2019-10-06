CALEDONIA — Rose Lange, author of “Seven Hot Nights in Greece,” will hold a book signing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4 ½ Mile Road.
Growing up next-door neighbors and one hot week in Greece weren't enough to keep him from pushing her away in "Seven Hot Nights in Greece." Six years later and a chance meeting on an elevator changed everything.
Lange is also author of "Gracie's Plan" and "On a Gamble" which she will also have available for signing.
