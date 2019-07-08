KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will host open auditions for "Frozen Jr." Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
More than 20 male and female roles will be available for ages 18 and younger. Auditions will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Callbacks will take place Wednesday, July 17, if needed.
Participants will need to prepare a song to perform for the directors and bring their own backup CD. The choreographer will teach a short dance at the audition and there will be cold readings from the script.
"Frozen Jr." will run Sept. 13-22. For more information or to register, go to www.rhodecenter.org.
