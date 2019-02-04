KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” through Feb. 16 at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
Brad and Janet, newly engaged, stumble onto the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter during a rainstorm. Taking refuge in the castle, they’re present for the doctor’s unveiling of his newest creation, Rocky. Over the course of the night, Frank seduces both Brad and Janet, Janet and Rocky become involved, and Dr. Everett Scott arrives looking for his nephew Eddie, whom Frank killed earlier.
It all goes to pot when the guests discover that Frank is actually an alien — a transvestite from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy Transylvania — who’s succeeded in creating the Sonic Transducer, “an audio-vibratory physiomolecular transport device” capable of “breaking down solid matter and then projecting it through space and, who knows, perhaps even time itself.”
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Go to www.rhodecenter.org or call 262-657-7529.
