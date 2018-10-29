KENOSHA — The 2018 Lakeside Band Festival featuring the New Century Saxophone Quartet and guest director Evan Feldman from the University of North Carolina will culminate in a concert at Carthage College.
The festival concert wraps up three days of rehearsals and clinics for high school student musicians. Free and open to the public, it begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Feldman will lead the Lakeside Festival Band in music from the British cinematic tradition, with the New Century Saxophone Quartet joining the Carthage Wind Orchestra for the world premiere of “After the Picture Show” by British film composer Bill Connor. The composer revised the piece for this event, placing the ensemble in a film noir setting with end credits and a surprising twist.
Feldman is highly regarded as a guest conductor, writer, clinician and adjudicator, both in and outside the United States. He wrote the textbook “Instrumental Music Education” and contributed to three volumes of “A Composer’s Insight.”
The New Century Saxophone Quartet has performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Academy of Performing Arts in Hong Kong, and the Villa Schönberg in Zurich, Switzerland. The ensemble focuses on growing the repertoire for the saxophone quartet and, to that end, has commissioned works from an assortment of composers.
