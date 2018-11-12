SOMERS — The Lakeshore Youth Orchestras are scheduled to present its fall concert, “Invitation to the Dance,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, in Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The concert will feature works inspired by dance of the 20th and 21st centuries.
The Sinfonia will perform works by Joseph Compello, Francis L. Feese, Donald Coackly and Leonard Berstein (arranged by Robert Longfield). The Philharmonic will perform works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The final piece will be a combined performance by both orchestras featuring works by Jean Sibelius.
The orchestras include 27 students from Racine County. There is no admission fee.
