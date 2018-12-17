RACINE — Racine Comedy at the Reefpoint, a live stand-up comedy show, is scheduled to be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Geoff LaFleur is the headliner. Also performing from Milwaukee Comedy are Dana Ehrmann and Ton Johnson.
LaFleur pokes fun at the most mundane situations in life to the awkwardness of sexuality and everything in between. Delivered in a playfully silly nature and energetically fun style, mixed with impeccable comedic timing and a Midwestern charm, has made LaFleur a comedy club favorite.
Tickets for the 21 and older show cost $10 in advance online or $15 at the door. For advance tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
