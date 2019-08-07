{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A little bit of Nashville will be brought to Racine when "The Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry" kick off the third season of the Signature Spotlight Concert Series at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. 

Dedicated to honoring country music’s rich history and dynamic present, the Grand Ole Opry has been called “the home of American music.” This time, it belongs to the ladies. Highlighting legendary careers and new rising stars like Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride and Dolly Parton, this concert is packed with female star power.

A group of RTG soloists will be featured including Kerra Allen, Rylie Armantrout, Marcee Doherty-Elst, Lauren Haumersen, Dana Roders and Melissa Zeien, all under the direction of Rob Kroes.

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series is a trio of musical revue concerts featuring musicians and singers from throughout the Racine area. Other upcoming concerts this season include “’S Wonderful The Legend of Gershwin” Oct. 12 and “The Golden Age of Broadway” April 18.

Tickets cost $18 or $16 for seniors 62 and older and students 21 and younger. Call 262- 633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.

