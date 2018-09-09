Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Pat McCurdy

McCurdy

RACINE — Ladies Night Out will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The event will include a sit-down dinner, fashion show by Maurices, entertainment by Pat McCurdy, giveaways and more than 50 vendor booths. The menu is a choice of a combination plate including petite beef tenderloin with balsamic & cranberry demi-glace and marinated chicken breast with pesto butter sauce or the vegetarian option, which is a stuffed portabella. Both options served with herb and garlic potatoes and broccoli spears. Tickets cost $45. A cash bar is available.

Reservations are required by calling 262-631-1709 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (have credit card and food choice selection ready when calling).

This year’s benefactor is Faith Hope & Love, an organization that supports children in crisis. They will be collecting donations of new pajamas in sizes from infant to adult. Faith Hope & Love will use the pajamas for their Santa’s workshop and also for foster children receiving Duffels for Kids bags.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments