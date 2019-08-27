CALEDONIA — Racine Area Labor Festivals Inc. will hold Labor Fest 2019 from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.
A Car & Motorcycle Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free car show registration begins at 9 a.m. Voting takes place from noon to 1 p.m. and trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.
People who bring nonperishable food items for the Racine County Food Bank will receive one food ticket and two beverage tickets. A picnic lunch will be served from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Additional food tickets will be sold for $5 and beverage tickets for $1.
People attending will have the opportunity to meet local elected representatives. The event will include guest speakers at 3:30 p.m. and the announcement of award winners including Labor Person of the Year, Mr. and Mrs. Solidarity and Retired Labor Person of the Year.
Boy does this sound like a fun event - they need to provide incentives to get the few union members left to attend. Plus you get to meet Socialist such as Mason, Neubauer and milk toast Wirch.
Guess you'll just have to start Hatefest for you and all your alt-reich fascists and ruskie commies!
