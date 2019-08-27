{{featured_button_text}}
classic car

CALEDONIA — Racine Area Labor Festivals Inc. will hold Labor Fest 2019 from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.

A Car & Motorcycle Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free car show registration begins at 9 a.m. Voting takes place from noon to 1 p.m. and trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

People who bring nonperishable food items for the Racine County Food Bank will receive one food ticket and two beverage tickets. A picnic lunch will be served from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Additional food tickets will be sold for $5 and beverage tickets for $1.

People attending will have the opportunity to meet local elected representatives. The event will include guest speakers at 3:30 p.m. and the announcement of award winners including Labor Person of the Year, Mr. and Mrs. Solidarity and Retired Labor Person of the Year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments