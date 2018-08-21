Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — The annual Labor Fest picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. This is a celebration for working families.

Food to be served at 2 p.m. includes brats, hamburgers, beans, salads and chips. Beer, water and soda will also be available.

There is no admission fee. People must bring nonperishable food items for the Racine County Food Bank to receive a free food ticket.

A Made in America Car Show will be held in conjunction with the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee to show a car is $10. Drivers receive free food and beverages. Spectators will judge which cars get a trophy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments