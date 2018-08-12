RACINE — The Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony will hold auditions for musicians in grades three to 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Auditions will be 5 to 10 minutes in length. Musicians will be asked to play a scale, a prepared solo and sight read music.
The Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony is an instrumental music program that offers ensemble opportunities to students in the southeastern Wisconsin area under the direction of Jesse Gomez and Michael Corman. Rehearsals are held from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays at First Presbyterian Church. Three instrumental groups are available to accommodate various levels of student skill sets and ages. All instruments are welcome. Concerts are held several times throughout the year. Financial aid is available for tuition.
For more information, call 262-488-8765 or email rkysymphony@gmail.com.
