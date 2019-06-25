{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:

  • "Exploring Ecosystems Camp," for ages 7-10, 10 a.m.-noon. Tuesday through Thursday, July 9-11. Fee: $45.
  • "Intro to Blacksmithing: Fire Poker," 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Fee: $60, plus $15 supply fee.
  • "Fused Glass Jewelry," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Fee: $25, plus $25 supply fee.
  • "Cooking Camp: Homemade Tortillas," for ages 9-13, 10 a.m.-noon. Friday, July 12. Fee: $27.

To register, go to https://museums.kenosha.org.

