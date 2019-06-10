KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will continue its 97th season with performances at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 31 at the Pennoyer Park Bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave. (excluding July 17). The band’s free concerts have a different theme each week. The lineup:
- June 19: “America the Melting Pot” featuring music from around the world.
- June 26: "Weather or Not," tunes related to the weather.
- July 3: Patriotic songs.
- July 4: Patriotic fare (concert at 4 p.m.).
- July 10: "Halloween in July.”
- July 17: Indoor concert at Carthage College Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.
- July 24: “The Sound and Joy of Music.” Audience members will be asked to participate during sing-alongs and on the dance favorite “YMCA.” Featuring highlights from “The Sound of Music” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway debut.
- July 31: "Pops Rewind."
A concession stand with gourmet popcorn, ice cream and other treats will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.