KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will continue its 97th season with performances at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 31 at the Pennoyer Park Bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave. (excluding July 17). The band’s free concerts have a different theme each week. The lineup:

  • June 19: “America the Melting Pot” featuring music from around the world.
  • June 26: "Weather or Not," tunes related to the weather.
  • July 3: Patriotic songs.
  • July 4: Patriotic fare (concert at 4 p.m.).
  • July 10: "Halloween in July.”
  • July 17: Indoor concert at Carthage College Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.
  • July 24: “The Sound and Joy of Music.” Audience members will be asked to participate during sing-alongs and on the dance favorite “YMCA.” Featuring highlights from “The Sound of Music” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway debut.
  • July 31: "Pops Rewind."

A concession stand with gourmet popcorn, ice cream and other treats will be available.

