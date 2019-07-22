KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will conclude its 97th season with a "Pops Rewind" concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Pennoyer Park Bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave.
A concession stand with gourmet popcorn, ice cream and other treats will be available at Pennoyer Park.
