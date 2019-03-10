KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is offering these wizard events:
- WizardPalooza for Families, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. Featuring spellbinding classes, games and trivia. Participants can make a take-home project in DIY-agon Alley and sample butterbeer. A wizard costume contest raffle will be held. Food and beverages will be sold. One adult must attend for every three children. The cost is $5. Advance registration is required, go to http://www.bit.ly/FamWizardpalooza2019.
- Wizardpalooza for Adults, for ages 21 and older, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Participants will apparate into classes, make take-home projects in DIY-agon Alley, and partake in games and trivia. A wizard costume contest and raffle will be held, and gifts will be sold in the Hogsmeade Marketplace. The cost is $45. Advance registration required, go to http://www.bit.ly/AdultWizardpalooza2019. Fee: $45.
For more information, call 262-653-4140.
