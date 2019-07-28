KENOSHA — A fleet of seven historic vessels known as tall ships will be visiting the Kenosha Harbor, beginning with a Parade of Sail at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, followed by a maritime festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4, at Kenosha Harbor, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Vessels will arrive in a Parade of Sail on Aug. 1, led by Kenosha’s own tall ship, the schooner Red Witch. The ships are expected to begin their approach into the harbor to dock at 5:30 p.m. Ships will be visible from Kenosha’s shore as early as 2:45 p.m. that day.
The festival will include ship tours, day and twilight sails, food and beverage vendors, children’s activities, live entertainment, education booths and a fine arts village. At 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, a Kenosha Rocks the Dock ticketed concert features American English, a Beatles tribute band.
Visiting ships to tour are: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie, Penn.), Barque Picton Castle (Cook Islands), Bluenose II, (Lunenburg, Nova Scotia), S/V Denis Sullivan (Milwaukee) and Pride of Baltimore II (Baltimore, MD).
For the schedule, parking information and more, go to KenoshaTallShips.com or call 262-237-8641. Festival admission tickets, Rock the Dock tickets, and sail-away tickets are available online and at the gate during the event. There are family pricing, fast pass and early entry photo opportunity options available online as well.
