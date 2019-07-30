{{featured_button_text}}
KENOSHA — A fleet of seven historic vessels known as tall ships will be visiting the Kenosha Harbor during a maritime festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, at Kenosha Harbor, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Vessels will arrive in a Parade of Sail at 5:30 p.m. today, led by Kenosha’s own tall ship, the schooner Red Witch. Ships will be visible from Kenosha’s shore as early as 2:45 p.m.

The festival will include ship tours, day and twilight sails, food and beverage vendors, children’s activities, live entertainment, education booths and a fine arts village.

A Kenosha Rocks the Dock concert featuring American English, a Beatles tribute band, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. The $20 ticket fee includes access to the festival and boarding of three of the five visiting tall ships.

Visiting ships to tour are: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie, Penn.), Barque Picton Castle (Cook Islands), Bluenose II (Lunenburg, Nova Scotia), S/V Denis Sullivan (Milwaukee) and Pride of Baltimore II (Baltimore, Md.).

For more information and tickets, go to KenoshaTallShips.com or call 262-237-8641.

