KENOSHA — “Imagenes de Latin America,” a memorial exhibition of modern art from Latin America, will debut Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
The exhibit is the result of a collaboration between Kenosha Creative Space, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the family of the late Kenosha native Pat Tully Baird and her late husband, Tom Baird.
The Bairds amassed a prolific collection of modern art while living in Mexico from the 1950s until the late 1980s. Selections from this collection will be on exhibit through Sept. 15, after which plans are being made for them to go on display in other cities of significance to the Baird family.
The images include rare prints of works by many artists of the time including Rufino Tamayo, Juan Soriano and Carlos Cruz-Diez. Most of these works are in the collections around the world.
The exhibit aims to foster a greater appreciation of the life and the art of Latin America. There will be events throughout six weeks for all ages on printmaking and the fine arts of the Americas. A self-guided audio tour will allow visitors to gather a greater knowledge of the individual pieces on display.
For more information, go to https://latinamerica2019.kenoshacreativespace.com.
