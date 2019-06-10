KENOSHA — Kenosha Creative Space will host a pair of Rockabilly-themed fundraiser events Friday and Saturday, June 14-15.
The Rockabilly Gala from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave., will include an informal report to the community on the activities of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space Inc., plus hors d’oeuvres, raffles and a pin-up fashion show.
“Come and learn more about how Kenosha Creative Space is working to stimulate Kenosha’s creative community — and how you can help,” said Francisco Loyola, Kenosha Creative Space executive director. “Then dance into the night to rockabilly music.”
Guests are encouraged to dress casually in rockabilly-themed clothing.
Tickets cost $40 per person or two for $75. For tickets, go to http://bit.ly/KCSRockabilly or call 262-945-9411.
Block party
The Rockabilly by the Space block party will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the street in front of Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
This festival celebrating all-American traditions will include live music, a pop-up car show, a bike show, a pin-up fashion show and family activities. There is no admission fee. Food, beer and wine will be sold.
