KENOSHA — As Kenosha celebrates its annual Restaurant Week, Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., invites diners to stop in on the evening of Friday, Feb. 8, for a night of live music.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the stage will feature Flat Creek Highway, an acoustic bluegrass ensemble playing a mix of traditional bluegrass music and songs from other genres, repurposed for the string-band sound. Band members include Bubba Rogers on guitar and vocals, bassist Jim Roxworthy, Cameron Swallow on guitar and vocals, John Krause on mandolin and vocals and Max Winkles on banjo and vocals.

This will be followed from 8 to 10 p.m. by Nodes of the Heart — a Songwriters Night at the Space. This program will feature music from Spare Animals, Ben Mulwana, Patrick Willis and Brittany Lumley.

There is a $5 admission fee for the 8 to 10 p.m. portion of the program. A cash bar will be available.

