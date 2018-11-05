KENOSHA — These events will be held at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.:
- Free FreshINK staged reading of “Water by the Spoonful,” the 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Quiara Alegria Hudes, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10.
- Opening reception for artist Marc Travanti for "Round Trip," an exhibit of visual art works, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Born in Kenosha, Travanti moved to New York City in 1980 and soon became part of the emerging art scene in the East Village. He has also produced videos and worked on performance pieces with choreographers and playwrights. The exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 31.
- First Words: Kenosha Creative Space’s debut poetry performance, 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Featuring emerging poets Destiny Raquel, Sydney Schoone, Manar Mohammad and Jennifer Conrad, as well as featured poets Nick Demske, Kelsey Hoff, Esteban Colon and Kavon Cortez-Jones. Admission is $7 or two for $10. Snacks will be provided and drinks will be sold.
- The Southport Sound, an 11-member show band from Kenosha that specializes in big-band jazz, Latin and rock music, will play a free show from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in celebration of all things musical.
- As part of Downtown Kenosha’s annual Lightin’ Up Kenosha celebration, members of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will lead the audience in a Christmas carol singalong from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23. There is no admission fee.
