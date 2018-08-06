KENOSHA — Kenosha Creative Space is offering free events in August. All events are at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., unless otherwise noted. They are:

  • Aug. 11 — Second Saturday at The Space with local musician and composer Sandee Jean and friends, 6-9 p.m. Featuring piano and vocals with influences ranging from Fiona Apple and Lauryn Hill to Tori Amos and Nina Simone. In addition to Jean’s performance, visitors to Kenosha Creative Space’s first-floor Gallery 624 have a last chance to check out “Made in China,” an exhibit featuring the photography of Zhan You Bing, documenting the lives of Chinese factory workers who produce the goods Americans consume.
  • Aug. 15 — Create MarketPlace, 5-10 p.m. Held outside on the east side of the Creative Space building, this street fair will feature live music, art for sale, food and beer.
  • Aug. 17 — BeExposed to the Arts, 6-9 p.m. at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Featuring visual art by Samantha Caskey, music by Yves Francois and a book signing by poet Tammy Schroeder-Garza.
  • Aug. 25 — Local Author Day, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. This vendor-style event for people of all ages will include authors of children’s books, poetry, romance novels, historical texts and everything in between. Attendees can meet with the authors, have books signed and participate in book discussions. The day’s events will also include panel discussions, a bookmark design competition, snacks and a cash bar.
  • Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Splash — A Kenosha Creative Beach Bash. Kenosha Creative Space’s end-of-of the-summer beach party at Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave. Featuring live music, beach activities for children, a pop-up gallery in the Simmons Island beach house, food trucks, beer and wine.

Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization that serves as a hub to grow the local creative economy, supporting artists and other entrepreneurs to leverage a community of learning and collaboration. For more information, go to www.kenoshacreativespace.com.

