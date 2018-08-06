WILMOT — The annual Kenosha County Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 15-18, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Kenosha County fairgrounds, 30820 111th St.
The fair returns with 4-H exhibits, tractor pulls, an antique farm machinery exhibit, chainsaw carver Dave Watson, Discovery Barnyard, Division BMX Stunt Team, K9’s in Flight, Nick’s Kid Show, Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races, Ta-Da Mobile Robots, midway with rides and games, shows and competitions, live music, children’s scavenger hunt (10 a.m. Aug. 16), farm animals, pie auction (7 p.m. Aug. 18), Hay Bale Throwing Contest (6:30 p.m. Aug. 17) and vendors.
A children’s parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17 for children ages 14 and younger. Entries must be registered by 10:15 a.m. to participate. Entrance to the fair is free for children in costume until 10:30 a.m.
Live music will be featured each night of the fair on the Creekside Stage. The lineup:
- Aug. 15 — Junior Amateur Talent Competition, 5:30 p.m.; DJ Nick D, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
- Aug. 16 — KR Bluegrass Band, 3 p.m.; GooRoos, 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17 — Burro Creek, 3 p.m.; The Now, 8:30 p.m.
- Aug. 18 — DooWop Daddies, noon; Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m.
- Aug. 19 — The Amazing Farm Boys, noon; class of '62, 3:30 p.m.
Grandstand events include:
- Aug. 15 — Digger Doug’s third annual ATV/UTV Kenosha County Fair Showdown, 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 16 — Antique Tractor parade through fairgrounds and grandstands, 5 p.m.; Truck and Tractor Pull & Combine Demolition Derby, 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17 — The Late Model Dairyland Duel race at 5 p.m., $5 for adults, free ages 11 and younger.
- Aug. 18 — Kenosha County Fair/Roger Iles Tribute featuring The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, 6:45 p.m., $7 for ages 12 and older. Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Aug. 19 —Demolition Derby, 1 and 4 p.m.
Ride wristbands are available for $25 from 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15, 1-10 p.m. Aug. 16, noon-11 p.m. Aug. 17-18 and noon-7 p.m. Aug. 19.
Admission to the fair is $10 for ages 12 and older, $7 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for ages 7-11. There is no charge for ages 6 and younger. There is no charge for parking. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com or call 262-862-6121.
