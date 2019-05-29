SOMERS — Kenosha native Sharron Bedford-Vines, author of “Artist Wife: A Suspense Story of Love, Intrigue, and Triumph,” will be coming to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road, for a special event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
Bedford-Vines will relate her journey as a writer and sign copies of her book. A reception will follow the book presentation.
Although “Artist Wife” is fiction, Bedford-Vines said her life experiences fired her imagination to create a suspense story of love, intrigue and triumph. She holds a bachelor and master of business administration management from American Intercontinental University. Bedford-Vines and her husband Roederick have three children and reside in Stone Mountain, Ga.
