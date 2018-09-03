CALEDONIA — The Downtown Racine Corp. is scheduled to auction off the dogs from the 17th annual Downtown Public Art project featuring K-9 Heroes of Racine County.
The auction will take place during the Cookin’ Out with the K-9’s Public Art Auction event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, 33 E. Four Mile Road.
The event will include live music by Mean Jake. The artists and actual K-9s with their handlers will be on-site. There will also be food and drinks, including a “Bow Wow” beer garden featuring Racine Brewing and other Wisconsin microbrews.
Tickets are $40 each or two for $75. To purchase, call 262-634-6002 or email kkruse@racinedowntown.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Downtown Racine Corp.
Up for auction
There are 25 life-size dogs total to auction. Dogs have been placed throughout Downtown Racine all summer long.
Fourteen are replicas of the K-9s that serve all of Racine County will be up for auction:
- Caledonia Police K-9 Louie — Artist Scott and Cory Sebastian
- Mount Pleasant Police K-9 Brutus — Artist Michael Gorges
- Mount Pleasant Police K-9 Ares — Artist Amanda Hohensee
- Burlington Police K-9 — Artist Julie Conigliaro
- Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Friday — Artist Paul Muckler
- Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nox — Artist Rachel Hankwitz
- Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nitro — Artist Rachel A Womack
- Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Murphy — Artist Joyce Lynn Williamson
- Racine Police K-9 Dozer — Artist Laura Covelli
- Racine Police K-9 Titan — Artist Doug and Diane Soller
- Racine Police K-9 Hax — Artist Arlene LoPiccolo, Jennifer Zygmunt and DeeDee Dumont
- Racine Police K-9 Odin — Artist Daniel Debrocke
- Racine Police K-9 Dixie — Artist Kristen Gjerdset
- Sturtevant Police K-9 Rhea — Artist Kaye Panyk
The artists of the other 11 German shepherds up for auction include Nancy Barthuly, Chelsey Cacciotti, Peggy Ducommun, Kristen Glonek, Joan Houlehen, Jeff Levonian, Nicole Zoe Miller, Tom Pulice, Rachel Grace Schimian and her 5th Grade Class at Evergreen Academy, Pam Valleios and Kelly Witte.
Online opportunities
Online bidding is also available through Sept. 14th at racinedowntown.com/auctions. People can also vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice category through Sept. 13 at racinedowntown.com/peoples-choice-public-art.
