STURTEVANT — The Just Add Kids Family Expo is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
The expo will feature entertainment, vendors, a Bunny Bucket of Fun Contest, local mascots, princess meet and greets, face painting, teddy bear clinic, Wisconsin Spudmobile and a raffle.
The main stage entertainment lineup:
- Kid Boogie Down Dance Party, 10 a.m.
- Fairytale Princess Cabaret, 10:30 a.m.
- Kohl’s Wild Theater, 11 a.m.
- RYS-Judo Demonstration, noon.
- Midwest Dance Center, 1 p.m.
- Racine Youth Orchestra, 1:30 p.m.
- Fairytale Princess Cabaret, 2 p.m.
- Kid Boogie Down Dance Party, 2:20 p.m.
Food available for purchase includes hot dogs, brats, sloppy joe, chips and beverages.
The $1 admission fee goes to to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Or, people may donate towels, pillows or twin bed sheets for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger.
