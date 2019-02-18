RACINE — The public is invited to join the artists of the 16th Street Studios for its second annual "Juried Show" Feb. 21 to April 4. An opening reception is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. An award ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
A diverse and integrated body of work from the greater arts community will be displayed. Gallery on 16th exists as the creative exhibit space for 16th Street Studios’ resident artists. The gallery functions as a nonprofit entity supported by an Artseed grant.
The show features the artwork of regional artists Sarah Andersen, Jeff Baenen, Susan E. Boehm, Karen B. Broman, Trace Chiodo, Terry Fischer, Chet Griffith, Cathleen Holmes, Juli Janovicz, Kathy Kerner, Michael Litewski, Michael McConville, Randy Marescalco, Carlotta Miller, Mary Nelson, Bob Nonnemacher, Lyle Peters, Kate Peterson, Mark Price, Arian Rana, Celia Amantea Schulz, Leslie Scott, Jim Wardrip, Kelly Witte and Jessica Zalewski.
The exhibit juror is Lance Raichert, a renowned Wisconsin mixed media artist.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and by appointment. Call 262-637-3958.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.