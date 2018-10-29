CALEDONIA — Local businesses are teaming up for a Hoedown for Hunger to help provide much needed food for residents in the area.
Joey’s Hoedown for Hunger, which is also to include a celebrity pie-baking contest, is scheduled to be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road. Proceeds from the fundraiser are to be split between the Racine County Food Bank and Milwaukee County Hunger Task Force.
Jeff McKeown, chair of the committee organizing the fundraiser, said event organizers hope to raise more than $30,000 to split between the two organizations.
The pie-baking competition is to feature apple pies made by Carpetland USA Flooring Center President Dave Brown, Joey’s West’s Audra Bauman, Racine business owner Doug Nicholson, Miss Racine Jennifer Schmidt and TMJ4 weatherman Brian Niznansky. Each contestant will make one pie for the competition and a second to be auctioned off at the event.
The Brian Daniels Band is scheduled to perform, and there will be raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing and other ways to help raise money for the two local food banks. In addition to collecting canned food the day of the event, a trailer is planned to be set outside Joey’s West to collect donations from those driving by.
Admission is $20 with access to unlimited beer, hot dogs, brats and burgers.
Since 1983, the Racine County Food Bank has assisted countless in the community with food throughout the year. The Food Bank currently provides assistance to 16 pantries located throughout Racine County, 13 of them within the city limits.
