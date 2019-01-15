RACINE — Open Jan. 27 through Aug. 4 at the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., "Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM" features select archive artists from RAM’s collection who primarily create jewelry and metalwork.
In 2013, RAM was identified as having the largest contemporary craft collection in the United States. That accomplishment is thanks to the commitment of donors — private collectors and artists primarily — who see RAM as the definitive lasting home for the artwork they have amassed and/or created.
Also unique to RAM’s collection are concentrations of multiple works by individual artists. While some institutions choose to limit their acquisitions to one or two examples per artist, RAM is often interested in representing a large cross-section of a career or body of work. This extends to the development of archives that may include studio furniture, correspondence, books, and other materials that document and outline professional paths and achievements.
RAM has archive holdings of large-scale works — such as the clay of Toshiko Takaezu and the mixed media two- and three-dimensional work of Margaret Ponce Israel. For very practical reasons, it is easier to manage and maintain those compromised of smaller-scale pieces, like jewelry and metals. The establishment of an archive is not strictly formulaic. RAM staff may connect directly with an artist — or artist’s estate representative — who intends to donate a large body of work and related materials. Alternately, a large quantity of work by a single artist that has been amassed from various sources may be designated as an archive.
The Racine Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger.
