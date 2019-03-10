RACINE — Gypsy jazz and a top-notch bass guitar bring a high energy mix of swinging jazz together for one night only with the Milwaukee Hot Club and Kal Bergendahl Project at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, during Jean’s Jazz at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Milwaukee Hot Club plays “gypsy jazz,” the music of the late great Django Reinhardt and his modern descendants. Their music is a high energy mix of swing, bossa and gypsy samba rhythms with two gypsy guitars, upright bass, and usually sax and/or clarinet.
Kal Jon Bergendahl is an accomplished bassist, composer, arranger and educator based in Kenosha. His soulful and energetic playing has gained him attention as a top-notch bassist, having played the electric bass since 1987 and performing in the southeast Wisconsin jazz scene since 1997. In 2004, Bergendahl formed The Kal Bergendahl Project and the group has taken on many different forms over the years, combining smooth, edgy jazz with pop and soul.
Created in 2001 by Joe Mooney, Jean’s Jazz is an annual fundraiser for the Racine Theatre Guild in memory of Joe’s wife, Jean. Jean was a jazz devotee and dedicated volunteer at the Guild, driving Joe to continue growing the series year after year.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $5 for students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
