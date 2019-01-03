Sean Steinbach was only a few months old when Jean’s Jazz first began. Now, the 18-year-old Horlick High School senior will be performing with his group, Young Strings, in the first concert of Jean’s Jazz 18th season at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG), 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Along with Becca Arnold, a UW-Parkside student, on cello, and Matt Piper, who attends Lawrence University, on violin, Steinbach has been leading Young Strings since its inception in 2012. Although they may appear to be a regular strings trio, the group pushes the boundaries when it comes to music traditionally played on their instruments.
“The reason I like to perform is because I like entertaining people,” Steinbach explained. “I also love the look on people’s faces when Matt, Becca and I play something that you would never expect to see played on a violin or cello.”
Classic and alternative rock, pop and contemporary music come to life on their electrified instruments. Their unique style and dynamic performances have been seen throughout the area from Party on the Pavement to First Fridays, to a recent appearance with the Racine Symphony Orchestra. Now, it’s their time to step into the spotlight with Jean’s Jazz.
“Many people approach us because they would like to learn a little bit about our unique electric instruments,” Steinbach shared. “So when Joe Mooney asked us to be a part of the series, we were really honored. We are teenagers after all.”
Created in 2001 by Joe Mooney, Jean’s Jazz is an annual fundraiser for RTG in memory of Joe’s wife, Jean. Jean was a jazz devotee and dedicated volunteer at the Guild, driving Joe to continue growing the series year after year. The series is made possible through the support of Educators Credit Union, Landmark Title, and Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
Luckily for audiences, Young Strings is just a portion of the talent that will take the stage throughout the series’ season. Joining them on Jan. 5 will be the Park N Ride Band, a rhythm and blues and soul group based out of Chicago.
Other performances to follow include the Mambo Surfers and the Hot and Dirty Brass Band on Saturday, Feb. 16, featuring everything from Bollywood to blues and funk to big brass sounds, to have audiences dancing in their seats.
Then, the Milwaukee Hot Club and Kal Bergandahl Project bring together a high energy mix of gypsy jazz and a top-notch bass guitar for one night only on Saturday, March 23.
Finally De La Buena, a powerful 10-piece with their own brand of afro-Cuban and Latin jazz, closes out the series on Saturday, April 20.
For Steinbach, the opportunity to be a part of a series with such a large pool of talent and long history in Racine is an honor.
“This is our first truly captive audience,” Steinbach said. “The people who are coming to the Jean’s Jazz are there for one reason: to listen to music. It puts a little more pressure on us to perform.”
“We hope that everyone who attends will see our friendship and interactiveness while we perform,” Steinbach added.
Season tickets are available through Jan. 5 for all four dates at $60 for adults, $52 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $5 for students.
Tickets and more information are available at the Racine Theatre Guild. Call 262-633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.
