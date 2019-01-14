Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The 12th annual Eagles Aerie No. 281 Jammin' for Cancer fundraiser is scheduled to be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.

The event features live music, raffles, silent auction and food for sale. The band lineup:

  • Full Flavor, 1-2:45 p.m.
  • The Sentinels, 3-4:45 p.m.
  • Mean Jake, 5-7 p.m.

Admission is $5. Proceeds will benefit the Eagles Hope Fund at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

