RACINE — The 41st annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival returns Friday through Sunday, July 26-28, to Paul P. Harris Rotary Park and Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
This year’s festival is again all about traditional Italian foods, live music and children's games.
Food will include traditional meatball, beef and sausage Italian sandwiches, pizza, mostaccioli, tomato salad, fried snacks (ravioli, meatballs, zucchini), corn-on-the-cob, bakery, fried dough, tasty taters, arancini, cannoli and other foods prepared by the Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. Sit-down dinners are available with different menus Friday through Sunday — Mostaccioli with meatballs or sausage, ravioli, Italian baked chicken and lasagna. Dinners include a salad, bread and butter.
Friday lunch will be served at Festival Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no admission fee.
Music entertainment for the festival will be:
- Friday — Rich Trueman & the 22nd Street Horn Band, 4:30-7 p.m.; Drive with Horns, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; SuperFly, 8 p.m.-midnight; Eddie Butts Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
- Saturday — All the Kings Men, 3-7 p.m.; Almighty Vinyl, 8 p.m.-midnight; Infusion, noon-3 p.m.; Danny Miller Band, 4-7 p.m.; The New Invaders, 8 p.m.-midnight.
- Sunday — Racine Concert Band, 1-3 p.m.; Identity Crisis, 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Academy of Dance, noon-1 p.m.; Tom Martin (Sinatra tribute), 1-3 p.m.; Racine Karaoke, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
To show its gratitude for 40 years of support by the community, Roma Lodge will again present fireworks from Wolverine Fireworks Display at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A Vendor Craft Fair will be featured from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Roma Lodge will celebrate the traditional festival Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Music will be provided by the Sacred Heart Choir. A Spaghetti Eating Contest takes place at 5 p.m.
The festival will conclude with the $20,000 cash raffle drawing at 7 p.m. Sunday on the Tent Stage.
Festival hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $4 in advance and $5 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger with an adult. Advance tickets are available at Ascension All Saints Gifts Shops, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Lakeview Pharmacy, Kortendick’s Ace Hardware, Pucci’s Barber Stylists, Garbo Motors and Roma Lodge.
Roma Lodge has pledged $12,000 from this year’s festival to support local healthcare needs, bringing the total over the last 39 years to more than $350,000. This year’s donation will go to the Racine Health Care Network, Aurora Health Care Foundation-Aurora Cancer Care and Ascension-All Saints Foundation.
