RACINE — The 40th annual Roma Lodge Italian Fest returns to Festival Park, 5 Fifth St., Friday through Sunday, July 27-29.
This year’s festival is again all about traditional Italian foods, entertainment and family fun. To show its gratitude for 39 years of support by the community, Roma Lodge will again present fireworks from Bartolotta Fireworks Co. at approximately 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food will include traditional meatball, beef and sausage Italian sandwiches, as well as pizza, mostaccioli, tomato salad, fried snacks (ravioli, meatballs, zucchini), corn-on-the-cob, bakery, fried dough, tasty taters, arancini, cannoli, cream puffs, popcorn and other foods prepared by the Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna Lodge.
Friday lunch will be served at Festival Park starting at 11:30 a.m. with no admission fee until 4 p.m.
Cafe Roma Hall will include a ravioli or mostaccioli dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and mostaccioli or Italian baked chicken from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
A Vendor Craft Fair will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Children’s games will be available.
Entertainment
Music entertainment for the festival will be:
Tent Stage
- Friday — The Britins, 7-11 p.m.
- Saturday — Drive with Horns, 2-6 p.m.; The New Invaders, 7-11 p.m.
- Sunday — Academy of Dance, noon-1 p.m.; Peter Sorce with the Jeff LeBarge Swing Band, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Main Stage
- Friday — Hammered Brass Band, 4:30-7 p.m.; Chasin’ Mason, 8 p.m.-midnight.
- Saturday — All the Kings Men, 3-7 p.m.; Almighty Vinyl, 8 p.m.-midnight.
- Sunday — The Toys, 4:30-8 p.m.
Roma Lodge will celebrate the traditional festival Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Music will be provided by the Sacred Heart Choir under the direction of George Baumgardt.
A spaghetti eating contest will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival will conclude with the $20,000 cash raffle drawing at 8 p.m. Sunday on the Tent Stage.
Hours and admission
Festival hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday and after Mass until 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $4 in advance and $5 at the gate. Advance tickets are available at Ascension All Saints Hospital gift shops, Catrine’s Barber Shop, Lakeview Pharmacy, Kortendick’s Ace Hardware, Pucci’s Barber Stylists, Garbo Motors and Roma Lodge.
Benefactors
Roma Lodge has pledged $12,000 from this year’s festival to support local healthcare needs, bringing the total over the last 38 years to more than $340,000. This year’s donation will go to Ascension-All Saints Foundation, the Racine Health Care Network and Aurora Health Care Foundation-Aurora Cancer Care.
