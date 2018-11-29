Get in the holiday spirit with the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be sold before the performance.
Reaching capacity at Festival Hall for years, this concert will feature holiday favorites, both new and old. What would a holiday concert be without singing? To bridge the gap between the RSO’s skilled orchestra musicians and popular songs of the season, the RSO has has enlisted the help and talents of local high school choral arts students, including those from Park High School and The Prairie School. These students, some 40 or so, will perform both the classics and some new works alongside symphony musicians, including the perpetual favorite audience sing-a-long. Music selections for this concert include “Candlelight Carol,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Champagner Polka” and a piece from “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
“I love how this concert has become such a strong tradition in Racine,” said Beth Bender, Racine Symphony Orchestra executive director and former cellist. “Our usual audience is augmented by those who bring their families year after year to ring in the holiday season with us. Talking with the high school directors, I know their students look forward to their chance to perform with the RSO. In my days as a musician in the orchestra, the RSO concert was always the first of my holiday performances and a perfect way to kickstart the season.”
It’s not just about the music — it’s about the entire concert experience. From beautiful floral arrangements and lush poinsettias provided by longtime RSO supporter Miller’s Flowers to delectable cuisine from O & H, the entire environment of Festival Hall will be transformed into a lively celebration of the season. Concert guests may pre-order their food or purchase at the concert. While carry-in food is allowed, all alcohol must be purchased from the Festival Hall bar. The RSO welcomes, and even encourage, patrons with reserved table seats to decorate them — just no confetti or balloons, please.
This is not a concert at which to be a passive audience member. Maestro Pasquale Laurino interacts with the audience, often providing insightful and amusing anecdotes to the music at hand. He also considers this concert an important part of his own holiday celebration.
“In preparing for the RSO’s Holiday Pops program, my mood is often a combination of the Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge; ‘bah-humbu’ is my only thought,” commented Laurino on the annual tradition. “I shouldn’t say this, but I don’t feel ‘holly or jolly’ in July. After Halloween, I pull out the scores of the Holiday Pops Concert and I am transported to the innocence of my youth and the excitement of the season. As I play through this beloved music, I hear, once again, the magic that has made this music timeless and precious for so many. The Holiday Pops concert always marks the start of the season for me, suddenly, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
Reserved table seats are $35 each with tables of eight and 10 available for $260 and $325 each, respectively. Tables seat sales close in late November, or when they sell out, whichever occurs first, so call the RSO office for up-to-date availability. General admission is $25. Students 20 and younger receive free general admission. Ample surface parking is available, as are spaces in the nearby parking ramp at 501 Lake Ave. The RSO highly encourages advance ticket purchases as this concert has a strong history of selling out.
To purchase tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. The RSO office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., Suite 120. Online ticket sales close two days before the concert. If tickets remain, they will be available at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.