RACINE — Irish tenor Mark Forrest will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave.
Forrest's melodic voice has filled concert halls and cathedrals worldwide. He has sung inspirational hymns for luminaries such as Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa. His Broadway melodies have entertained award-winning performers including Charlton Heston and Maureen O'Hara.
Forrest uses his music, whether Broadway's best inspirational tunes, traditional Irish songs or classic hymns to inspire people everywhere to appreciate the importance of their faith and their family life in today's changing society.
There is no admission fee. A reception will follow in Vajda Hall. Donations from the concert and the sale of Forrest's CDs and tapes go to benefit The Faith and Family Foundation, an organization to support and encourage individuals and families with special needs.
