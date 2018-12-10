UNION GROVE — Christmas in the Grove, the annual holiday concert featuring performances by concert pianist Luke Tyler and mezzo-soprano Lizz Schauf Tyler will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Union Grove Congregational Church, 1106 11th Ave.
The Dubuque, Iowa, couple returns to Union Grove for their sixth holiday season to perform contemporary carols and Christmas classics including “O! Holy Night,” “Mary Did You Know?” and “Christmas was Made for Children.” The night will also include an audience sing-along.
Luke Tyler – who has been performing publicly since the age of 9 – is an assistant professor of piano at Loras College, where Union Grove native Lizz Schauf Tyler is also a vocal instructor.
There is no admission fee with seating available on a first-come basis.
