KENOSHA — The Performing Arts Series kicks off its 2019-20 season with "Intrusion," a one-woman show written and performed by Qurrat Ann Kadwani. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Wartburg Theatre of the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. It will conclude with a talkback with the artist.
"Intrusion" presents a captivating and poignant story about sexual violence in all facets. Set 20 years in the future, a future where there have been no reported incidents of sexual violence in over a decade, one woman comes forward and begins a movement to prevent and raise awareness about domestic issues in our society.
The play features eight characters (all portrayed by the Kadwani): A psychologist, the prosecutor, a politician, an impassioned college student, a third-grader, a day trader who recounts his experience with sexual assault, a journalist and a professor. Each of these characters contributes their own perspectives, providing audiences a holistic view of the issue intended to entertain, teach and spark discussion about domestic violence.
Kadwani is an award-winning actor, producer and philanthropist. Her other one-woman play, "They Call Me Q," earned her awards and also cemented her place in history as the first South Asian woman to have a play produced off-Broadway. Kadwani is the founding artistic director of eyeBLINK, a nonprofit performing arts organization committed to multicultural performances and social change.
Tickets cost $5. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.