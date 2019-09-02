{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Performing Arts Series kicks off its 2019-20 season with "Intrusion," a one-woman show written and performed by Qurrat Ann Kadwani. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Wartburg Theatre of the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. It will conclude with a talkback with the artist.

"Intrusion" presents a captivating and poignant story about sexual violence in all facets. Set 20 years in the future, a future where there have been no reported incidents of sexual violence in over a decade, one woman comes forward and begins a movement to prevent and raise awareness about domestic issues in our society.

The play features eight characters (all portrayed by the Kadwani): A psychologist, the prosecutor, a politician, an impassioned college student, a third-grader, a day trader who recounts his experience with sexual assault, a journalist and a professor. Each of these characters contributes their own perspectives, providing audiences a holistic view of the issue intended to entertain, teach and spark discussion about domestic violence.

Kadwani is an award-winning actor, producer and philanthropist. Her other one-woman play, "They Call Me Q," earned her awards and also cemented her place in history as the first South Asian woman to have a play produced off-Broadway. Kadwani is the founding artistic director of eyeBLINK, a nonprofit performing arts organization committed to multicultural performances and social change.

Tickets cost $5. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

