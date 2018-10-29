RACINE — New works by watercolor artist Sujit Sudhi will be on exhibit Nov. 2 to Dec. 21 at the Racine Arts Council ArtSpace Gallery, 409 Sixth St. The exhibit titled “Infinite Hues” will open with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.
Sudhi travels extensively and collects sketches and photographs during his trips. “Infinite Hues” is a collection of paintings that serves as a travel journal of sorts, most of them from Midwestern United States. Sudhi grew up in southern India and picked up watercolor painting as a hobby early in life. He builds computer programs for a living but spends a lot of time in his studio painting his impressions of landscapes from his trips. Sudhi has exhibited his work in several parts of the world and his work has appeared in "Splash — the Best of Watercolor," which features the work of top 120 artists from across the world. Sudhi also teaches and conducts workshops in watercolor.
ArtSpace Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month. Its also open during First Fridays. There is no admission fee.
