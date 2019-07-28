SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues the annual Pike River Benefit Concert Series with a performance by Indigo Canyon from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Bands perform along the Pike River at Hawthorn Hollow’s outdoor amphitheater.
The Dillweeds will perform Oct. 11 (rescheduled rain date).
Admission is $10. Food, wine, local beer (Public Brewery) and beverages will be sold. Carry-ins are not allowed. Proceeds will benefit Hawthorn Hollow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.