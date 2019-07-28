{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues the annual Pike River Benefit Concert Series with a performance by Indigo Canyon from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Bands perform along the Pike River at Hawthorn Hollow’s outdoor amphitheater.

The Dillweeds will perform Oct. 11 (rescheduled rain date).

Admission is $10. Food, wine, local beer (Public Brewery) and beverages will be sold. Carry-ins are not allowed. Proceeds will benefit Hawthorn Hollow.

