Fendrick & Peck

RACINE — Local indie folk duo Fendrick & Peck will bring their third annual "Roving on a Winter's Night" tour to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

Brian Fendrick's instrumental work and Madeline Peck's tremendous energy gathers in many genres with a freshness and originality that centers on harmony, lyric, writing, composition, groove and heart. Together, with guitar and mandolin in hand, they balance each other.

Fendrick & Peck are national touring artists and will soon be going international with a tour in Germany this March. They have three full length albums which have received critical acclaim.

The suggested donation is $15.

