KENOSHA — Merely Players, Carthage College's improvisational comedy group, is scheduled to perform its annual Christmas show from 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, in the Campbell Student Union Theater at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Merely Players is one of the oldest non-Greek clubs on the Carthage campus, having been founded in 1993. They regularly compete in the College Improv Tournament (CIT), frequently perform on the Carthage College campus and are stepping up their efforts to perform for the Kenosha community.
The free show is suitable for teen to adult audiences.
