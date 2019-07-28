KENOSHA — They fight over football, but the new rivalry is craft brews. Which state has better beer: Wisconsin or Illinois? The public is invited to put both to the test and enjoy unlimited samples of craft brews at the fourth annual Border War Beer Fest from 3 to 6:30 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIPs) Saturday, Aug. 3, at Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave.
It’s a #beerfight. This fest features Wisconsin and Illinois brewers in a friendly battle to see who takes home the "Willy" — a traveling trophy awarded to the state with the best brews as voted on at the fest.
And don't miss the finish to the Border War Fun Run 5k prior to the fest. Along with unlimited 3-ounce craft beer samples, visitors can purchase themed food such as pizza and Chicago-style hotdogs, and Wisconsin cheese curds and sausage.
Ticket options are:
- VIP $85 — One hour early admission at 2 p.m., exclusive beers in the VIP area from 2 to 3:30 p.m., $5 off a souvenir shirt voucher, unlimited 3-ounce beer samples and a commemorative pint glass.
- VIP Designated Driver $20 — One hour early admission, unlimited soda, water and complimentary snacks and commemorative pint glass.
- General Admission $45 — Session starting at 3 p.m., unlimited 3-ounce beer samples and a commemorative pint glass.
- Designated Driver $15 — Unlimited soda, water and complimentary snacks.
For tickets, go to http://borderwarbeerfest.com/tickets/.
Border War Beer Fest is a benefit for the Boys & Girls of Kenosha and is co-produced by BrewFest Partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.