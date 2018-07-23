BURLINGTON — The Burlington Historical Society will host an ice cream social and school open house of the Pioneer Log Cabin and Whitman School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28.
Cones and sundaes, with choice of topping, will be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soda and bottled water will also be available.
The Pioneer Cabin will be open and historical photos and artifacts will be on display. As an added attraction this year, the society will open its recently refurbished 1840 schoolhouse, known as Whitman School, to visitors. The schoolhouse is located in Schmaling Park at Beloit and Sheldon streets.
The event is being held in conjunction with Burlington’s Maxwell Street Days, The Vintage Square and community wide yards sales weekend.
