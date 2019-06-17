{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host the Hot Summer Nights concert series this summer on the grounds of Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. Dates and performers are:

  • June 27 — High Stakes Band
  • July 11 — Grove Line
  • July 25 — Chicken Grease

Concerts are free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments