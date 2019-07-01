{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services continues the Hot Summer Nights concert series at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, with a performance by Grooveline on the grounds of Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The series concludes at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, with a performance by Chicken Grease

Concerts are free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.

