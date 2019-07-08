{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services concludes the Hot Summer Nights concert series at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, with a performance by Chicken Grease on the grounds of Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

There is no admission fee. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.

